Kozhikode

App for Akshaya services

The app was designed as part of the efforts to reduce the number of visitors to the office in view of the COVID-19 outbreak

The Akshaya centre at West Hill has introduced a new mobile application, Akshaya Buddy, for customers to facilitate various e-services without visiting the office. The app was designed as part of the efforts to reduce the number of visitors to the office in view of the COVID-19 outbreak. For details, contact: 7593954459.

