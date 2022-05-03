‘Apna Ghar’ hostel for migrant workers ready in Kozhikode district

Facility to ensure affordable accommodation for nearly 500 persons

The first phase of the ‘Apna Ghar’ project that aims to provide spacious and hygienic accommodation for migrant workers in the State has been completed at Kinaloor in Kozhikode district. Labour Minister V. Sivankutty will on May 6 open the new hostel, where the workers can stay at an affordable rate.

Bhavanam Foundation Kerala, under the Labour department, is behind the multi-crore project, which is expected to provide a comfortable stay for nearly 500 persons at a time. The three-storey building has a total area of 43,600 sq. ft.

The Bhavanam Foundation had taken on lease one acre of land at KSIDC’s industrial growth centre at Kinalur. The foundation stone for the project was laid in 2020 by the then Labour Minister T.P. Ramakrishnan.

Labour department officials said the first phase was completed at a cost of ₹7.76 crore. Amenities such as spacious bedrooms, halls, kitchens, work areas, entertainment facilities and camera surveillance would offer a comfortable living ambiance for the workers, they said.