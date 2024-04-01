GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Apex court order a recognition of Kerala’s case, says Govindan

April 01, 2024 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

By referring a case filed by Kerala challenging the limits imposed by the Union government on the States’ borrowing capacity to a five-judge Constitution Bench, the Supreme Court has recognised the relevance of the issue, CPI(M) State secretary M.V. Govindan has said.

He told the media in Kozhikode on (April 1) Monday that the Union government had been taking steps akin to imposing an economic embargo on the State. “In the financial year that ended on March 31, 2024, the Centre owes the State around ₹7,000 crore for executing Centrally-sponsored projects. The Union government recently released around ₹800 crore of its share for the paddy procurement scheme and another over ₹700 crore is pending. So far, the State government has been diverting the funds for other purposes for paddy procurement because of the delay in getting the Central share,” he pointed out.

Mr. Govindan said that the CPI(M) had organised various events involving its MLAs and Ministers in the State and in the national capital to highlight the issue. National leaders, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, attended it, he added.

Related Topics

Kozhikode / Kerala / national government

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.