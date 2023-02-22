Apathy alleged in government takeover of Comtrust property

February 22, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST

Kozhikode

The alleged inaction on the part of the Kozhikode Corporation over unauthorised parking in the Comtrust Factory property in the city, with the occupants not paying heed to the civic body’s stop memo, has drawn criticism from different quarters.

Congress Councillor S.K. Aboobakker alleged that the State government was hand in glove with the land mafia when it came to taking over the Comtrust property, and that the Corporation was scared to act against them as well. The allegation comes a day after illegal occupants of the property broke open its gate which was locked by Comtrust employees in the presence of the police.

“Top leaders of the ruling party are in cahoots with the illegal occupants. Even the Mayor has no say against them,” alleged Mr. Aboobakker. He was instrumental in bringing the issue to the Corporation’s attention twice resulting in two stop memos, both of which went unheeded.

The State government had passed a Bill to take over Comtrust property in 2012, and it was approved by the President of India in 2018. Four years later, the government is yet to complete the takeover, while the delay has been attributed to petitions against the takeover by private individuals.

The former workers of the factory had questioned as to how private individuals were able to operate a pay and park facility in the Comtrust compound, which legally belonged to the State. “If the property is under dispute, there should not be any activity on it until the dispute is settled,” Mr. Aboobakker said.

He also alleged that a canal that runs through the ground was illegally filled by the occupants to accommodate the parking facility. “The canal was six metres wide and used to carry water from the nearby temple, water containing die from the factory, and waste water from nearby establishments. If the canal vanishes, it will be difficult for the government to resume operations at the factory,” he added.