Anurag Thakur hails regional media

Union Minister holds discussions with 20 newspaper owners and editors

Minister for Information, Broadcasting, Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur has said that regional newspapers and publications play a major role in bringing the Union government’s policy programmes and development achievements to the people.

The Minister was speaking after inaugurating the new office building of the Kozhikode edition of the Janmabhumi daily here on Monday.

Mr. Thakur said that the ‘Digital India’ campaign had been instrumental in bringing in transparency in governance. The Central government had facilitated opening of 45 crore bank accounts and provided 132 crore Aadhaar cards in the past eight years to ensure transparency and credibility. Jandhan bank accounts had been linked with the mobile numbers of the beneficiaries and direct cash transfers had been implemented as well, he said. Former Mizoram Governor Kummanam Rajasekharan was present.

Mr. Thakur held discussions with 20 newspaper owners and editors from the State at Hotel KPM Tripenta later. The event was organised by the Kochi office of the Press Information Bureau.