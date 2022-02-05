Anti-quarry protests turn violent in Kozhikode

Kozhikode

05 February 2022 21:37 IST

Five injured in clashes between protestors and police officers

The month-long protest against the Anappara quarry management by the local people of Naduvathur in Keezhariyoor grama panchayat took a violent turn on Friday with five people - two women and three policemen - getting injured.

On Friday, the local people and members of the anti-quarry action committee prevented the transportation of a load of crushed metal by lying down on the road. The police, who had come to the spot on the request of the quarry management, tried to remove the protestors, which ended in a clash. Three of the protestors were arrested while arrest warrants were served on five others.

The charges levelled against the protestors include obstructing officials on duty and attacking police officers. However, the protestors claimed that the women protestors were manhandled by male police officers even when female officers were present, prompting the women to attack the officers. “It is unfortunate that the police are trying to support the quarry owners and the damage caused to the houses, wells and temple in the region is of no consequence to them”, said K.C. Babu, a member of the action committee.

Advertising

Advertising

There was a similar situation on Saturday too, with action committee members blocking the road as a load of crushed metal was ready for transportation. A few local leaders of the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party joined the protestors. The police did not take action and returned. It was decided that further explosions would not be carried out until the issue was settled.

The operation of the quarry has reportedly resulted in the development of cracks on 27 houses in Naduvathur and the 150-year-old Naduvathur Siva temple. The temple pond has also been reportedly polluted by water from the quarry. The five families that depended on the temple for their livelihood were planning to move the High Court against the quarry operations, said Mr. Babu.

The quarry is situated on the side of a 2.75-metre-wide pathway, which is often blocked at the time of explosions. There are reportedly 45 to 50 explosions a day.