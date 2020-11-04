Anti-Narcotic Force on the trail of more suspects

Kozhikode

04 November 2020 22:49 IST

Seizure of huge cache of weed only tip of the iceberg, say police

The District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Force (DANSAF) is on the lookout of more suspects who allegedly colluded with Pradeep Kumar, a Tirur native who was arrested in the city on Tuesday allegedly with a huge cache of smuggled ganja. According to police sources, the 42-year-old truck driver brought the stock here from Odisha for some large-scale drug peddlers in the State.

While quizzing the accused, the squad reportedly got more evidence about the role of some of the inter-State truck drivers who work hand-in-glove with the large scale traders in the field. Some trucks leaving the State with agricultural produce were found falling for the quick money for carrying weed on their return journey to Kerala.

The police said they had an inter-State intelligence mechanism to spot such suspicious vehicles and carry out inspections. Many such trucks had been impounded with smuggled ganja with such intelligence inputs, they said.

Advertising

Advertising

The investigation would be intensified on the basis of some telephone contacts collected by the special squad. It would be cross checked with the details elicited from some of the already arrested ganja peddlers. Apart from the ongoing investigation, surprise inspection of inter-State trucks would be continued on the national and State highways.

DANSAF members said the seizure of smuggled ganja had also resulted in tracking large-scale ganja fields in other States. Several acres of such cultivated fields had been destroyed in the subsequent legal action, they said. Police sources also hinted that there were attempts by some carriers to exploit the poor screening measures at the inter-State check posts owing to the pandemic. However, the checking mechanism within the State was working to track all suspicious consignments, they said.