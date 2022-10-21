Anti-drug campaign organised in Kozhikode

Hundreds of students, including student police cadets, Junior Red Cross and National Service Scheme volunteers participate

Hundreds of students, including student police cadets, Junior Red Cross and National Service Scheme volunteers, besides Kudumbashree workers assembled at Mananchira Square in Kozhikode on Friday evening to be part of the 'Anti-drug campaign' of the Kozhikode Corporation. District Collector N. Tej Lohit Reddy, MLA Thottathil Raveendran, IMHANS Director Dr. P. Krishna Kumar and Assistant Commissioner of Excise Benjamin participated in the event, which was presided over by Mayor Beena Philip. Students of St. Vincent Colony School conducted a flash mob, while NSS, SPC and JRC volunteers flew 2,000 hydrogen balloons. The Mayor administered the oath against drugs to the gathering.