Anti-drug campaign draws migrant workers’ participation in Kozhikode

Team of 11 labourers trained in presenting a skit against substance abuse main attraction of four-day programme

The creative participation of a group of migrant labourers has made the Labour department’s ongoing ‘Kavach’ awareness campaign against substance abuse a crowd-puller in Kozhikode district. A team of 11 migrant workers trained in presenting a skit against drug abuse is the main attraction of the intensive four-day campaign.

The 10-minute skit in Hindi will be staged in about 20 locations. Singers, dancers, and mimicry artistes from various States will be part of the campaign. Local residents who have gained popularity as stage performers will also join the show.

According to Labour department officials, the campaign aims to reach out to around 30,000 migrant workers in Kozhikode district. It has been launched at a time when migrant workers are being held responsible for smuggling of synthetic drugs.

“On Friday evening, a candlelight rally will be organised from Poolakkadavu to Vellimadukunnu with the participation of over 200 migrant workers in the city. We have already held flash mobs to draw workers to socio-cultural awareness programmes,” said Assistant Labour Officer L.N. Anooj. He added that several migrant workers were witnessing such an organised mass campaign against drug abuse for the first time in their life.

Speakers specialised in different languages are also part of the campaign to ensure the delivery of messages among the targeted group. Awareness material in Hindi and regional languages will be circulated widely among workers. A team of officials led by District Labour Officer C.P. Babitha is leading the district-level programme with the motto ‘Say no to drugs’.

Police officers who were earlier part of raids in migrant labourers’ camps said the lack of proper awareness on drug abuse was found ruining the lives of many youngsters. Many of them were turning drug pushers for making quick money, they added.