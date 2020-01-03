Anti-CAA rally in Kozhikode today

United Democratic Front (UDF) and Left Democratic Front (LDF) supporters will join a rally against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act here on Friday organised under the aegis of a civic forum in the city.

Representatives of all political parties, except the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), cultural and religious organisations, residents’ associations and students will take part in the rally from the Kozhikode beach to Muthalakulam Maidan at 5 p.m.

It is learnt that the Congress and its ally, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) have been instrumental in organising the rally against the backdrop of concerns about the proposed National Register of Citizens.

The organisers said that the Popular Front of India and Social Democratic Party of India had been kept out of the rally.

The participation of such organisations in a secular platform, many fear, would defeat the purpose of the programme aimed at conserving the secular and democratic credentials of the country.

At the same time, feeder and political outfits of the Jamaat-e-Islami have been roped in for the event.

Functionaries of the Welfare Party of India are also members of the organising committee. “The organisers have included that party as Left parties share power with it in some local bodies though they are not included in the LDF,” T. Siddique, District Congress Committee president, said.