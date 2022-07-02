Anthrax advisory issued in Kozhikode

People living near forest areas advised to exercise caution

The Department of Animal Husbandry has issued an advisory in Kozhikode district in the wake of Anthrax cases being reported from Thrissur.

A release from the district office said here on Saturday that people living near forest areas should exercise caution against the backdrop of Anthrax infection in wild boars in the Athirappilly area in Thrissur district. They should not touch or handle carcasses of wild boars or other animals in their surroundings, but inform the Animal Disease Control Programme officials. The contact number is 0495-2762050.

Wild boar attacks are widespread in the upland areas of Kozhikode district. Settler farmers are forced to come to the plains leaving behind their farm land. Of late, such attacks have been reported from parts of Kozhikode city as well. The recent directive giving local bodies permission to shoot the animals had come as a relief.