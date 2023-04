April 10, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

Writer K.P. Ramanunni will release the book He, She, and It - The Grammar of Marriage, an anthology of short stories compiled and edited by Vineetha Mekkoth and Geetha Nair G. at the K.P. Kesava Menon Hall here on Wednesday. Bindu Amat, former head of the department of English at Providence Women’s College, will receive the first copy of the anthology, featuring a range of thought-provoking narratives that explore the intricacies of marriage.