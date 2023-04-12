April 12, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - Kozhikode

The trials and reflections on the institution of marriage from 27 different angles. That is what constitutes He, She, and It - The Grammar of Marriage, an anthology of short stories.

Released by writer P.K. Parakkadavu in Kozhikode on Wednesday, the anthology has short stories written by 27 writers of Indian origin, mostly women from different parts of the world.

Here, ‘It’ in the title signifies marriage, and each story is a different take on the institution and conveying a different emotion. “It feels like a patchwork quilt to me, a prominent imagery used in the writings of African American women. This is the interpretation of marriage by 27 people as they see it,” said Bindu Amat, former associate professor of English at Providence Women’s College, Kozhikode, who was the guest of honour at the event.

The anthology has been edited by Vineetha Mekkoth and Geetha Nair G. and published by Adisakrit Publishing, Chennai. The authors featured are Mary Annie A.V., Babitha Marina Justin, Candice Louisa Daquin, Feby Joseph, Gary Robinson, Koshy A.V., Latha Anantharaman, Meera Nair, Neerada Suresh, Panjami Anand, Susheela Menon, Sonya J. Nair, Thomas Kuruvilla, Vijay Nair, Amita Paul, Lathaprem Sakhya, Maya G.K., Reiju Ernest Kurian, Santosh Bakaya, Satbir Chadha, Sreekumar Ezhuththaani, Sujatha Mekkoth, Sunita Singh, Sulochana Ram Mohan, Sumita Dutta Shoam, Geetha Nair G., and Vineetha Mekkoth.