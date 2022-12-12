Another official probe into ‘botched’ surgery at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital

December 12, 2022 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Health department has ordered another official inquiry into the complaint that a surgical instrument was left behind in the abdomen of a women after she underwent a C-Section surgery at the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Kozhikode, five years ago.

A release from the office of Health Minister Veena George said the inquiry was to have more clarity on a report earlier submitted by a three-member committee led by a special officer in the Directorate of Medical Education. The new inquiry panel will be headed by an Additional Chief Secretary. The Minister claimed that the version of the complainant, K.K. Harshina of Adivaram in Kozhikode, had been fully taken into account in all official procedures conducted so far. Ms. George said the report submitted by the previous panel had suggested further inquiry into the incident.

Ms. Harshina had to go through insufferable pain after the surgery in 2017. The surgical instrument was found during a scanning done at a private hospital after she complained of urinary infection. It was removed from her body in another surgery held at the MCH in September.

The move for a fresh probe comes against the backdrop of Ms. Harshina finding herself again admitted to the hospital with recurring health issues. She is reported to be suffering from acute back pain and stomach pain. There is infection in the parts where the surgery was performed. She had alleged that even two months after the official inquiry began, no progress had been made. Ms. Harshina claimed that her efforts to contact the Health Minister were in vain.

The MCH authorities too had conducted an inquiry. The findings, however, were not made public though there were reports that no lapses were found on the part of the staff.