Another girls’ higher secondary school in Kozhikode to become co-educational

Education Minister to make declaration on Thursday

One more girls-only higher secondary school in Kozhikode district will soon turn into a co-ed institution, and change its name.

General Education Minister V. Sivankutty will officially make a declaration to change the status of Government Higher Secondary School for Girls, Koyilandy, on Thursday. The school’s name is also expected to be changed to Government Higher Secondary School, Panthalayani.

According to sources, the school was set up in 1961 as an elementary institution after partitioning of the District Board School. Local sources said that when it was upgraded to a higher secondary school some time ago, 30 boys were given admission in Plus One classes. However, it was reportedly cancelled under pressure from the school’s parent-teacher association. Though attempts were made to change the status of the school a couple of times later, it did not reach anywhere. When the Government Higher Secondary School for Boys was converted into a co-ed institution recently, a demand for a similar change here gained momentum.

It was pointed out that boy students in the Panthalayani area were dependent on the boys’ higher secondary school. Because of the rush there, many were denied admission. There are three higher secondary schools in the municipality, including the Government Mappila Higher Secondary School.

The PTA general body and executive had cleared a proposal to make the school a co-ed institution in 2019 itself. An application was forwarded to the Koyilandy municipality and the education standing committee also approved the plan. However, it took three years for the Education department to give its approval. It was Kanathil Jameela, CPI(M) MLA, who fast-tracked efforts after she assumed office in 2021. Finally, the order was issued in March this year. Mr. Sivankutty will also open the newly constructed lab and library on Thursday.