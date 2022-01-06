Another ‘bogus’ claim by govt., say Kinfra land losers

Kozhikode

06 January 2022 20:24 IST

Knowledge Park compensation issue remains unsettled

Those who have lost land for the Kinfra Knowledge Park in Ramanattukara in Kozhikode district have termed the State government’s promise of compensation for the semi high-speed rail line project (SilverLine) ‘bogus’.

P. Mohammed Faisal, coordinator, Ramanattukara Kinfra Knowledge Park Land Losers Action Committee, told the media on Thursday that the government had promised to give five cents and a house for those who gave up land for the project. The committee functionaries claimed that though land was acquired for the Knowledge Park 13 years ago, neither the Department of Industries nor Kinfra were able to give a specific response on the release of the compensation. Fifteen of the 140 landowners were no more.

The government ordered the acquisition of 80 acres in Ramanattukara in 2008. Of this, 76.66 acres were acquired in 2010. At that time, the government paid only one-tenth of the fair value of the land. Till now, the government has not yet paid the full compensation to them. The committee functionaries said they have had a long legal battle and the Kerala High Court passed a compromise decree in 2018, based on which the government had to pay complete compensation by November that year. The government, however, approached the Supreme Court. Meanwhile, a six-storey building came up at the acquired land. Though the landowners held a protest outside the building for one-and-a-half years in 2020, officials ignored it.

Mr. Faisal said that during the meetings held on August 12 and August 24, 2021, in Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode, government representatives offered to give the land price as decided by a lower court and 15% interest on the land price only till August 31, 2019. They agreed to the conditions when it was promised that the compensation would be released in 45 days. On September 3, Kinfra again sent them a letter saying they should also agree for a 5% reduction in land price and promised to release the money by November 30. The landowners refused the demand.

On September 30, a discussion was held in the chamber of the sub-judge, Kozhikode, where the government was asked if it was willing for an out-of-court-settlement since confiscation proceedings were being initiated. The government was asked to give its response by October 15.

Later, another round of talks were held on December 2 in the chamber of Minister for Industries P. Rajeeve, where Minister for Public Works P.A. Mohamed Riyas and Kinfra officials too were present. The landowners said they were willing for a 5% reduction in land price and would also give up 15% of the interest on land price from 2020 February. An agreement was reached that the Cabinet would clear the amount by December 31. The Cabinet was yet to discuss the issue, the functionaries alleged.