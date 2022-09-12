Anomalies in wage revision: KGMOA to hold protest on Tuesday

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kozhikode district unit of the Kerala Government Medical Officers’ Association (KGMOA) is planning to hold a dharna outside the District Collectorate on Tuesday in protest against the perceived anomalies in wage revision of government doctors.

Functionaries of KGMOA said in a release that the government had not kept its promises given to them during talks held on January 15 this year. They claimed that the salary revision implemented in January 2021 had led to a cut in their basic pay. The doctors had launched a series of agitations thereafter, following which the Health Minister and senior officials held talks.

The issues include a hike in rural allowance, the loss in basic pay for entry-level medical officers, and the denial of personal pay for those who got promoted after 2019. KGMOA leaders said the government had promised them “positive results” after communicating the concerns with the Finance department. The doctors withdrew their agitation considering the then prevailing pandemic situation and the promises.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, they alleged that there had been no official decisions on their demands as yet. This is happening at a time when the government doctors were discharging their duties in the midst of acute staff shortage and a rise in the number of patients. In view of the lethargic attitude of the authorities, the KGMOA is holding protests across the State between 2.30 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Tuesday. The government doctors will also go on en masse leave for a day on October 11.