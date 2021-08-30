Anil Kumar trains his guns on Raghavan

Mr. Kumar was suspended from the primary membership for criticising the leadership during a news channel debate

Less than a day after he was suspended for making public statements criticising the appointment of district Congress committee (DCC) presidents, K.P. Anil Kumar, former KPCC general secretary in charge of organisation, on Sunday trained his guns on M.K. Raghavan, Kozhikode MP, for making the DCC a puppet.

Mr. Kumar was suspended from the primary membership for criticising the leadership during a news channel debate on Saturday night, as he said that the reshuffle would turn out to be a ‘Waterloo’ for the Congress.

Mr. Anil Kumar claimed that it was Mr. Raghavan who picked a majority of the candidates for the recent elections to the Kozhikode Corporation. “Most of them failed miserably. In many places, rebel candidates too were there,” he said. Mr. Anil Kumar alleged that Mr. Raghavan is determined as if nobody other than him should get parliamentary posts. “Nobody in the DCC questions the MP’s diktat. Raghavan is one of the factors for the Congress’ debacle in Kozhikode district,” he alleged.

He also wondered what was the indiscipline that he had committed. “What was the reason for the party’s action? That I frankly expressed my opinion during a TV news debate? Has the KPCC convened a meeting to discuss the Assembly election failure? No. So I expressed my views at a forum,” he said. He also asked what was the criteria for suspending him. “Have they followed the party constitution? My explanation should be sought and if that is not satisfactory the action should be taken. There was not even a phone call. No official announcement so far,” he said.

“The current KPCC president, before he assumed that post, used to freely criticise the party leaders. Similarly, V.D. Satheesan, when he was just an MLA, had spoken against the then KPCC chief and the Chief Minister. I have not gone to that level,” he added.