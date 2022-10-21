ANGELS run into crisis sans government support

For over two years, the scheme has been remaining inactive in coordinating ambulance services in the district

For over two years, the scheme has been remaining inactive in coordinating ambulance services in the district

The Active Network Group of Emergency Lifesavers (ANGELS), a project launched in Kozhikode with the support of the district administration and doctors to streamline the operation of ambulance services and transform the ambulance drivers as emergency lifesavers is almost on the verge of being discontinued due to lack of government patronage and financial support.

A control room set up in 2011 connecting about 250 ambulances in Kozhikode under a helpline number is not functional now under the ANGELS’ network.

Drivers who were earlier part of the project say the lack of financial support to meet the operational cost for running a 24x7 control room at Eranhipalam was emerging as a challenge for the pilot scheme. They claim that the crisis is now visible only in Kozhikode where the authorities concerned are seemingly least bothered of reviving it.

“ANGELS was a proactive project when no one was really aware of the concept of transforming ambulance drivers as lifesavers. It was a model scheme approved by all government bodies and implemented in many districts with public participation. Now, Kozhikode, where the project took off, is lacking proper support,” said K.K. Purushothaman, an ambulance driver who was associated with the project for several years. He said the special consoles set up in ambulances under the scheme has been remaining idle for over two years.

Basic training

Apart from establishing a well-linked network of ambulances, the scheme had helped many drivers with basic training in various emergency rescue services. A classification of ambulances based on the facilities too had become a reality. The project was started when there was no coordination to unite the ambulance service providers in the district.

“In the initial stage, there was a big support from the district administration to improve the ANGELS’ functioning. There were even focussed public campaigns to address issues such as substance abuse among ambulance drivers. Such interventions witnessed a stoppage with the lack of proper government support,” said a trauma care volunteer who was earlier part of the project. He said the project would have stopped long back if some of the doctors who worked behind the concept were not voluntarily contributing for some occasional awareness campaigns on emergency life saving activities.

Kanivu-108

The differences of opinion and the lack of support on the part of some of the previously enrolled ambulance drivers also played a role in derailing the project. With the launch of the Kanivu-108 emergency ambulance service under the State government, the ANGELS’ helpline number was also merged with it as a temporary solution. Volunteers associated with ANGELS pointed out that ‘Kanivu’ was however encouraging only very critical cases.