‘Anganwadi workers will get pension benefits on time’

Kozhikode

15 January 2021 23:45 IST

The anganwadi workers in the State will now get their pension benefits on time, thanks to P. Geetha, a former anganwadi worker in Perambra, who approached the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) with her plight. Ms. Geetha had worked as an anganwadi worker for 40 years and retired a few years ago. But she had to wait for more than a year to get her pension. When the issue was raised, the Chief Executive Officer of the Anganwadi Workers’ Welfare Fund Board informed the SHRC that pension and other benefits of anganwadi workers would be disbursed on time henceforth. The CEO’s report also stated that the monthly pension of the workers had been raised from ₹1,000 to ₹2,000 and that of helpers from ₹600 to ₹1,200.

