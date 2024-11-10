Anchored fishing boat catches fire near Beypore in Kozhikode; close shave for two Lakshadweep fish workers

Two Lakshadweep fish workers were rescued from an anchored fishing boat that caught fire following fuel leakage near the Beypore harbour early this (November 10, 2024) morning. The two workers — Tajul Akbar, 27 and M. Mohammed Rasiq, 37, who sustained grave burns, were admitted to a private hospital in Kozhikode city.

The fire was brought under control around 4 a.m. by deploying three fire tenders from Meenchanda fire station. Marine enforcement squad and the Coastal police also took part in the rescue operation which was carried out with the support of a jankar-mounted foam tender unit.

Rescue squad members said it was reportedly a spark from the battery unit around 2 a.m. that triggered the inferno in the boat named Ahal Fisheries owned by Lakshadweep native Dilbar Mohammed. They said they could hear three rounds of explosions after the massive fire outbreak. The two workers had a close shave as they managed to remain safe in the storage area of the boat, they said.

Though the Fire and Rescue team deployed a floating pump, it was submerging in water in the impact of the unexpected explosions. Also, the gradual spread of fire to the diesel tank created a scary situation making it difficult to manage with just floating tenders alone. Later, the jankar-mounted foam tender was brought to the spot with the support of another disaster Management team.

Fire and Rescue Service officers led by Assistant Station Officer E. Shihabudheen coordinated the rescue operation. Emergency response teams from Kozhikode beach, Narikkuni and Mukkom fire stations also reached the spot. It was the quick response of a few local fishers, fish workers and the Indian Coast Guard that averted a major tragedy and passed timely information to the rescue squads for additional support, they said.

