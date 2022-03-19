Anayamkunnu in Kozhikode district tunes in to be ‘Radio Village’

Panchayat to distribute free radio sets to encourage people to listen to radio programmes

Anayamkunnu, a village in Kozhikode’s Karassery grama panchayat, is gearing up to grab the title of ‘Radio Village’ by taking advantage of a new scheme of the local body. Giving priority to senior citizens, the panchayat is planning to distribute 30 radio sets, each costing around ₹1,500, in the first phase of the scheme.

Sunitha Rajan, the ward member who proposed the scheme, says the idea is to bring back the good old days of the radio that set the rhythm of village life.

The panchayat plans to launch the scheme named ‘Ente Akashvani’ on March 26. It is part of a 10-point development programme finalised for the Anayamkunnu ward. The first two projects in the priority list have been completed. ‘Ente Akashvani’ is the third project in the priority list, which will cover over 1,000 households in the ward.

The panchayat authorities say the scheme is being launched at a time when the number of radio listeners is on the decline. The scheme was finalised after it was found that a majority of households lacked radio sets with the entry of televisions, mobile phones and computers. Radio programmes have undergone tremendous changes in format to compete with the other forms of media. It now offers a lot of avenues for students to improve their knowledge and creative talent, they add.