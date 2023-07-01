An MLA and a civil servant, story of a unique friendship 

July 01, 2023 12:17 am | Updated 12:17 am IST - Kozhikode

Four decades ago, two ambitious undergraduate students from the Kozhikode Government Medical College ventured along the iconic Sweet Meat Street (S.M. Street) with fervour and determination zealously seeking alms to provide groceries for a marginalised tribal hamlet in Wayanad after a tribesman’s death by starvation there.

Fast forward to the present, one of them assumed the role of Chief Secretary of Kerala on Friday, while the other had become a two-time State Minister and is the current MLA of Koduvally.

Dr. V. Venu, the recently appointed Chief Secretary, holds a deep affection for Kozhikode, his birthplace and the nurturing ground of his early life. One crucial thread that weaves this connection is his deep friendship with IUML leader M.K. Muneer, a relationship that began during their pre-degree days.

“In college, we were fellow actors in a theatre group, and together we fought for justice in numerous battles during our medical education,” reminisced Dr. Muneer. He vividly recalled an incident when they forced a printing press to be opened at midnight to produce and distribute notices across the campus, demanding justice for their fellow student, who reportedly took his life.

“Dr. Venu stood at the forefront of that protest, tirelessly championing the cause,” he recalls. Despite Dr. Muneer being a year older, they address each other as ‘Chetta’ (elder brother). When Dr. Venu decided to start his marital life with Sharada Muraleedharan, it was Dr. Muneer who skilfully facilitated the union by bringing around both the families.

Dr. Venu played a pivotal role in the development of Kerala’s tourism sector, especially during his tenure as Director of Tourism and later as Tourism Secretary. It was under his guidance that the concept of Kerala Travel Mart took shape, and he was instrumental in the promotion of Responsible Tourism.

He established the International Theatre Festival of Kerala during his tenure as Secretary, Department of Culture. He played a major role in turning Bekal into a tourist destination. The ‘Incredible India’ caption came from him, Dr. Muneer said.

Born at Nadakkavu, Kozhikode, to Alappuzha native Vasudeva Panikkar and Dr. P.T. Rajamma, a professor of Gynaecology at Government Medical College, Kozhikode, Venu had his education at Kendriya Vidyalaya, East Hill, Kozhikode, and Malabar Christian College.

He set up a clinic at Mukkom and practised for a few years before joining the Indian Revenue Service in 1988 and later the Indian Administrative Service in 1990.

