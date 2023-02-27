HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

An environment soldier heads for an eventful retirement

Vadayakkandy Narayanan is the founder of ‘SAVE’ movement in Kozhikode

February 27, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
Under the banner of SAVE, Vadayakkandy Narayanan launched a project for ‘Zero Waste Kozhikode’ in 2018 roping in school children for the cause.

Under the banner of SAVE, Vadayakkandy Narayanan launched a project for ‘Zero Waste Kozhikode’ in 2018 roping in school children for the cause. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Over his 33-year-long career, Vadayakkandy Narayanan has not used anything other than an ink pen to write. Being the founder of one of the most successful students’ environment movements in the State, this English teacher of Shantiniketan Higher Secondary School cannot have anything but an eventful retirement. He is contributing a facility that includes a lotus pond for the birds to bathe and drink water, to the school that he served his entire life.

Mr. Narayanan was the founder of Student Army for Vadakara Environment (SAVE) in 2016, an environment movement of school children in and around Vadakara. The project was extended across the district in 2018 as Student Army for Vivid Environment and at one point the State had even mooted that it be extended across Kerala.

He organised a variety of programmes under the banner of SAVE in the district, of which, ‘Pakshikku Kudineer’ a project to quench the thirst of birds during summer, was a prominent one. “We had pitchers in every students’ house and in the school during summer. This mini lotus pond will be a permanent fixture though,” Mr. Narayanan said.

As a young teacher in the late 1990s, Vadayakkandy Narayanan made use of the government grants for eco-clubs in schools effectively to come up with a project to free Thiruvallur panchayat of plastic, at a time when such campaigns were rather unheard of.

Under the banner of SAVE, he launched a project for ‘Zero Waste Kozhikode’ in 2018 roping in school children for the cause. The Rain Walks down the Kuttiadi ghat road in June or July every year, ‘Jeevajalam’, the project to clean up and protect natural water bodies, besides the ‘Project Ink Pen’, have been huge successes in the district. “However, we could not sustain the ‘Jeevajalam’ project due to public non cooperation”, he said.

Even after his retirement by the end of March, this dedicated soldier of the environment plans to continue his battle as a coordinator in the Kozhikode district panchayat’s Biodiversity Board. 

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.