AMU alumni drop planto honour archaeologist

The Aligarh Muslim University Old Students Association Kerala (AMUOSAK) has dropped its plan to honour controversial Malayali archaeologist K.K. Muhammed following student protests.

Several minority student groups, including the Aligarh unit of the Kerala State Sunni Students Federation (SSF), had protested against the AMUOSAK plans to honour Mr. Muhammed at the Sir Syed Day celebrations to be held at Farook College, Feroke, on Saturday.

Mr. Muhammed had courted controversy by making statements in favour of the Hindutva groups in connection with the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhumi case. The BJP government awarded him with Padma Shri this year.

AMUOSAK officials said that they withdrew from the move to honour Mr. Muhammed as he himself wanted to avoid a controversy over it. Mr. Muhammed, an alumnus of Aligarh Muslim University, is the chairman of the Sir Syed Day celebrations organising committee.

However, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, who is also an alumnus of Aligarh Muslim University, has reportedly insisted that Mr. Muhammed be on the dais when he attends the function on Saturday.

Mr. Khan will be the chief guest at the function on Saturday evening.