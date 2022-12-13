Amputated limbs reattached at Kozhikode MCH

December 13, 2022 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The plastic surgery department at the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Kozhikode, has claimed to have performed surgeries to reattach the amputated limbs of a native of Thrissur and another person from Assam.

This is for the first time such complex surgeries are being performed at the MCH. According to A.P. Premlal, professor and head of the department, 32-year-old Ayinoor from Assam was admitted to the hospital on November 14 with his left hand totally amputated and left thumb removed. Ayinoor sustained injuries while working in a saw mill. The left hand of Nibin, 22, from Cheruthuruthy in Thrissur, got amputated by a sharp-edged weapon. He was admitted on December 7.

Dr. Premlal said the complex surgeries to repair and fix extensor tendons and flexor tendons, which are the fibrous connective tissues that attach muscles to bones, apart from arteries, veins, nerves, and bones, among other procedures, took around eight hours. He said the amputated parts could be reattached as the patients were admitted to the hospital within four hours of the incident. One of the patients has been discharged, and the other will leave the hospital soon. Follow-up procedures will be taken up, he added.

