‘Ammathottil’ to come up at beach hospital

An ‘Ammathottil’, an electronic cradle to provide succour to abandoned infants, has been included in the master plan for the development of the Government General Hospital, Kozhikode.
According to a release on Thursday, A. Pradeep Kumar, MLA, has allocated ₹20.23 lakh from his local area development fund for the purpose.
The cradle would come up on the southern side of the hospital facing the road. The entrance door would open when someone comes there with an infant and will close by itself after the baby is placed in the cradle. The officials would get to know about it through a siren. The security of the child has been ensured. The child would be transferred to the relevant government department after the hospital officials check the health status.
It will be maintained by the Women and Child Development Department. Sources said that ₹177 crore had been allocated for the master plan in total. A surgery block, administrative block, and amenities block would come up on a seven-storey building. A sum of ₹88 crore would be spent for this. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday inaugurated the works for the master plan. Mr. Vijayan also opened new facilities at the taluk hospitals in Balussery, Koyilandy, and Feroke and launched a new dialysis centre at the government hospital, Nadapuram.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath