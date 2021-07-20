Amitabh Kant to release book on Indian start-up ecosystem

KOZHIKODE

Book edited by faculty members of IIMs and IITs

Amitabh Kant, Chief Executive Officer of NITI Aayog, will on Friday release the book Shifting Orbits: Decoding the Trajectory of the Indian Start-up Ecosystem, co-edited by Joffi Thomas, professor at the Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode (IIM-K).

The virtual book launch, being organised by Innovation, Venturing and Entrepreneurship in India Network (iVEIN), a consortium of leading IIMs and IITs, of which IIM-K is a founding member, will begin with an overview of iVEIN and a background to the book.

According to a press release, Shifting Orbits chronicles the spectacular rise of the start-up landscape in India in four different sections — innovation, incubation, funding and industry perspectives.

The book release will be followed by a keynote address by Mr. Kant and a presentation on key insights. The event also includes a panel discussion on ‘The evolving start-up landscape’, in which the NITI Aayog CEO and Kris Gopalakrishnan, Co-Founder, Infosys, will participate.

Mr. Joffi has co-edited the book with three other faculty members, Srivardhini K.Jha (IIM, Bangalore), Rohan Chinchwadkar (IIT, Bombay) and Thillai Rajan (IIT, Madras).

The book has forewords by Anand Mahindra, Chairman, Mahindra Group, and K. Vijay Raghavan, Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government of India.