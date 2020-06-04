Amid COVID-19 fight, monsoon preparedness takes a back seat in Kozhikode

​The Revenue Department and local self-government institutions are yet to be make adequate preparations to mitigate monsoon-related disasters in the district amid their fight to contain the COVID-19 outbreak. ​

​Though the formation of community-level disaster management teams and the coordination of various volunteers’ forums for emergency rescue operations have been a priority, it still remains unaccomplished in many vulnerable areas with the prime focus so far laid on COVID-19 prevention. ​

​The formation of panchayat-level and village-level community rescue squads has been pending for more than a year in several locations. Though the required number of teams is ready in almost all locations, their training and induction have not yet begun as Fire and Rescue Services squads are busy with COVID-19 related duties. The physical-distancing protocol and categorisation of red zones too have come as a hurdle in several locations. ​

Officials clueless

​Taluk-level officials too are clueless on monsoon-related preparations. The emergency helplines in taluks are yet to be active. Panchayat-level meetings to assess the preparedness of vulnerable locations are still pending.​

​Some of the local residents in Kattippara, where landslip caused huge loss in the last monsoon season, say that the relocation of a few residents who still live in vulnerable areas is yet to happen. They also add that the rehabilitation of those affected by the last year’s landslip had also stalled. ​

​A local body member from Mukkom said the plan of the district administration to release a comprehensive directory containing the details of various emergency service providers too failed to take off even after a year.

Youths’ efforts

​Meanwhile, efforts are also under way on the part of youths to independently form rescue squads for meeting local requirements. One such groups was formed at Mukkom on Wednesday by following the COVID-19 protocol. Fire and Rescue Services officials were also present to guide them.

​Revenue Department sources said the District Collector would soon convene a meeting of the heads of various emergency services to allot the duties and responsibilities for crisis management during the monsoon season.