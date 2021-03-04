Ambulance, car destroyed in fire

Kozhikode

04 March 2021 23:55 IST

Owners allege deliberate action by miscreants

An ambulance and a private taxi car were found gutted near the Sarovaram biopark early on Thursday morning. The vehicle owners alleged that it was purposefully done by anti-social elements.

Though a Fire and Rescue Service team reached the spot by around 2.30 a.m, they could not save the vehicles. The Nadakkavu police have registered a case and started an investigation into the incident.

The drivers said they could spot a few granite pieces inside the gutted vehicle which was a clear indication that someone had set ablaze the vehicles. The side glasses were first smashed using the stones to torch the vehicles, they claimed.

Police sources said there were some differences of opinion among two different drivers’ unions over new membership. the drivers of the gutted vehicle had taken membership in a new association which might have led to the revengeful action, they said.

An official, now part of the investigation, said efforts were on to secure the closed circuit television camera visuals from the spot. The statement of some of the security men working in the nearby buildings would also be recorded, he said.