Ambedkar Chair yet to see light of day at Calicut varsity

Kozhikode

23 June 2021 19:21 IST

Ayyankali trust to approach Vice Chancellor, Syndicate

A study Chair in the name of B.R. Ambedkar is yet to see the light of day at the University of Calicut over six years after a proposal was put forward by a private trust.

According to sources, the proposal moved by Mahatma Ayyankali Cultural and Educational Trust was approved by the Syndicate on March 21, 2015. The university on February 16, 2016, wrote to the Trust to provide ₹25 lakh as corpus for the functioning of the Chair. The Trust functionaries expressed their inability to raise the amount, while pointing out that various other study chairs had been given relaxations.

A report of the Syndicate sub-committee set up by the university to prepare detailed rules and regulations for various Chairs had said on October 7, 2017, that … “There are some Chairs like Mohammed Adurahiman Chair, Dr.Bhim Rau Ambedkar Chair, John Mathai Chair, UGC Sponsored Chairs like, Chairs in the name of Shri Aurbindo, Lakshimath Bezbaroa, Pt.Dean Dayal Upadhaya Chair, etc, are in various forms of institution.”

Advertising

Advertising

The report said that “… a Chair is one established exclusively for the study, advancement and dissemination of a particular subject or a branch of knowledge with the financial support, in the form of corpus fund to be fixed by the Syndicate, from time to time, from some reputed donor organisation/ organisations. Each Chair instituted in the university be a part of one university department, which can be decided by the respective governing body. Every programme conducted by the Chairs should be approved by the Department Council concerned.”

P. Velayudhan, a functionary of the Trust, claimed that despite sending various representations to the university thereafter, no step had been taken to set up the chair. “We are planning to move one more representation to the Vice Chancellor and the Syndicate. If there is no positive response, we will explore legal options, including approaching the judiciary,” Mr. Velayudhan told The Hindu.

Sources in the Vice Chancellor’s office said that the university was yet to get any fresh proposal. It is learnt that the university might explore the possibility of setting up an Ambedkar Chair on its own after holding discussions on appropriate forums.