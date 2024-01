January 03, 2024 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - Kozhikode

Farook College will organise ‘Officers Summit 2024’, a reunion of the successful alumni of its PM Institute of Civil Services Examinations, at the college auditorium on January 6. V. Venu, Chief Secretary, will inaugurate the event. District Collector Snehil Kumar Singh will be present. A release said that the alumni who studied at the institute between 2003 and 2023 and cleared the civil service exams will attend the event.