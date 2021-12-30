Alms-seekers back in business despite ban in Kozhikode

Kozhikode

30 December 2021 19:21 IST

Increase in number of migrants engaged in begging in city

Despite the ban on begging, there is no decline in the number of alms-seekers in public places in the city. The main concern is the increasing number of migrants, including elderly women, engaged in begging in the area, making various schemes introduced by the district administration for street dwellers’ welfare and rehabilitation futile.

The majority of them are now concentrated at the beaches of Kozhikode. Home guards and the police are seemingly disinterested to stop and guide them to seek rehabilitation support. Since the lifting of COVID-19 regulations, their presence has been found steadily increasing around prominent tourism spots.

“From where they come or go is a mystery for all. They seek alms to buy food, which is totally unbelievable in a city like Kozhikode where a number of free food supply projects are available for the needy,” says Vinitha Vijayan, a Kudumbashree worker in the city.

Officials heading rehabilitation projects in the city point out that the number of local people engaged in begging is very low as many of them have already been rehabilitated following the outbreak of the pandemic. According to them, a section in society who are unaware of the rehabilitation schemes for such persons still give them money, which encourages alms-seekers.

There are also attempts on the part of a few to evoke the sympathy of people by showing their deformities. Though some of the well-informed people discourage them, there are many who instantly fall prey to such trickeries.

Meanwhile, police sources said the details of such persons would be gathered again with the support of volunteers as part of the measures to permanently end begging. They also hinted that the suspected flow of migrants to the area would be monitored to check whether they were part of any organised groups.