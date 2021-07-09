Allow those with COVID negative certificates to open shops, demand Kozhikode traders

Staff Reporter

09 July 2021 20:03 IST

Curbs based on test positivity rate unscientific, they claim

The Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi on Friday flayed the decision of the district administration to regulate the functioning of traders on the basis of test positivity rate (TPR) in Kozhikode. Terming the decision “unscientific”, they said it would trouble the ailing trader community.

At a district-level meeting, the Samithi leaders said merchants who had COVID-19 negative certificates should be allowed to open shops. The safety of customers could be ensured by using COVID-19 certificates for purchases. The severe restrictions had led to unhealthy rush in markets in recent times, they claimed.

Samithi district president Abdul Gafoor said traders had been at the forefront to uphold and maintain all COVID-19 regulations in the State since the outbreak of the pandemic. There should be some favourable treatment for their welfare, he added.

The Samithi functionaries said only salaried persons were surviving the impact of COVID-related regulations. The welfare of the other segments should also be considered while planning intensified curbs, they demanded.