Allot additional Plus One batches in Malabar region: Congress

A.P. Anil Kumar, Congress MLA, has demanded that the State government allot additional Plus One batches in Malabar districts to address shortage of seats there.

He was opening a day-long fast by Kerala Students’ Union (KSU) president Aloshious Xavier outside the office of the Deputy Director of Education in Kozhikode on June 15 (Saturday). The KSU’s demands include allotment of additional batches to the region and a stop to the alleged neglect of the educational sector.

Mr. Xavier alleged that the Education department was adopting stop-gap arrangements such as marginal increase of seats every year instead of looking out for a permanent solution to the problem. “As per the higher secondary special rules, each classroom should accommodate only 50 students. However, 60 to 70 students are being forced to sit in a room now. This is affecting the educational quality,” he alleged.

The KSU leader said protest marches would be taken out from June 18 to June 24 in all districts highlighting the issue.

