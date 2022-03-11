Allocation for museums, memorials

Kerala State museum to come up at Thrissur, Chalachitra Academy to host film museum

Kerala State museum to come up at Thrissur, Chalachitra Academy to host film museum

The Budget presented by Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal on Friday earmarks quite a sum for new museums and memorials besides renovation of some others.

The foremost among museums is ‘The Kerala State museum’ that is to come up at Thrissur, showcasing the changes that took place in Kerala over the years in sectors such as education, research, and entertainment. A sum of ₹30 lakh has been earmarked for the project in the initial phase. Besides, there are plans for a Malayalam film museum under the aegis of the Chalachitra Academy. A total of ₹16 crore has been earmarked for the academy and its activities, including the International Film Festival.

A memorial to freedom fighter P. Krishna Pillai will be set up at his birthplace Vaikom for which ₹2 crore has been sanctioned, ₹2 crore has been earmarked for a memorial to poet Cherusseri Namboothiri at Chirakkal in Kannur, ₹ 1 crore for a memorial to Fr. Chavara Kuriakose Elias to the Chavara Cultural Centre at Mannanam, ₹1 crore for a memorial to musician M.S. Viswanathan, ₹30 Lakh for a memorial hall and statue of social reformer and poet Pandit Karuppan at Akathu Purayidam near Cheranallur.

A Kathakali learning centre will be set up at Kottarakkara, the birthplace of Kottarakkara Thampuran, for which ₹2 crore has been set apart. A sum of ₹1 crore has been allocated for a research centre at Thunchan Parambu in Tirur.

The Budget has set aside ₹175.09 crore for the cultural sector, of which ₹19.6 crore is for activities under the Department of Archaeology. Another ₹16.85 crore is for the Department of Archives for projects, including an international archival study and heritage centre on the Karyavattom campus of the Kerala University at ₹6.5 crore and ₹3 crore for a palm leaf museum.

The Museums Department is to get ₹28.6 crore for the maintenance of the various museums, galleries and zoological park at Thiruvananthapuram besides the V.K. Krishnamenon Museum and Art Gallery in Kozhikode.

Support for artists

The Minister proposed a fellowship for eligible young artists who have graduated from government recognised institutions. They are to get a monthly award of ₹ 10,000 from the State and an additional ₹5,000 from local bodies. The Budget also earmarks ₹13 crore to the Department of Culture for the implementation of this project, of which ₹4.55 crore is for women artists.