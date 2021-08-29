All wards in 32 grama panchayats in Kozhikode to be under lockdown

S.M. Street in Kozhikode looks empty with the police erecting barricades to enforce the Sunday lockdown.

Kozhikode

29 August 2021 20:24 IST

District records 3,548 fresh COVID-19 cases, TPR surges to 23.74%

Thirty-two of the 70 grama panchayats, 11 wards in Kozhikode Corporation, and 77 wards in seven municipalities in Kozhikode district are going to be under lockdown in the coming days with the administration revising the list of places which have recorded a weekly infection population ratio above seven for COVID-19.

Night curfew too will be in place across the district from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. According to a release on Sunday, all the wards in Koorachund, Kayanna, Koodaranhi, Kakkodi, Kottur, Kattippara, Moodadi, Chathamangalam, Mavoor, Puthuppady, Koothali, Perambra, Thiruvambady, Edachery, Thalakkulathur, Chakkitapara, Omassery, Chengottukavu, Peruvayal, Kunnamangalam, Thooneri, Naduvannur, Ulliyeri, Balussery, Valayam, Atholi, Nanminda, Karassery, Kakkur, Kodancheri, Kuruvattur, and Kodiyathur would face strict restrictions. Other places under lockdown are 11 wards in Kozhikode Corporation (2,3,4,7,8,10,12,18,20,21,26), 25 wards in Koyilandy Municipality (1,2,3, 4,5,7,8,9, 10,11,12,13, 14, 16,17,19, 20,21,22, 26, 27,29,30,33,34), 19 wards in Mukkom Municipality (1,3,4,6,8,10,11,12,13,15,16,17,18, 23, 24,25,26,29,30), 11 wards each in Payyoli Municipality (6,7,13,21,23,25,26,28,30,31,34), Ramanattukara Municipality (2,3,5,9,10,15,13,16, 22,24,31) and Feroke Municipality (2,3,8,11,13,18,20,22,31,34,35), 10 wards in Koduvally Municipality (1,4,14,15,23,26,29,32,34,36) and four wards in Vadakara Municipality (12,14,20,32).

All these wards would barricaded and entry restricted. Those who are infected with the virus and their contacts should be in quarantine. All the residents of the above-mentioned wards and grama panchayats would be tested in a week. Only those shops selling essential stuff and drugs would remain open between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m. Hotels and restaurants can have home delivery. Travelling between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. are banned in these places.

Advertising

Advertising

Meanwhile, 3,548 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported from the district on Sunday, of which 3,504 were locally acquired infections. The sources of 31 others was not known. As many as 15,145 samples were tested and the daily test positivity rate surged to 23.74%. Kozhikode Corporation accounted for 548 cases of local transmission. As many as 2,822 people recovered from the infection. Active caseload from the district now is 31,334.