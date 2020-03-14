All tourism destinations in district to remain shut

The Sarovaram Biopark in Kozhikode witnessed a low turnout of visitors on Friday in the wake of COVID-19 alert.

Service providers asked to report suspected COVID-19 infected travellers

In the wake of the COVID-19 threat, the entry of sightseers to all the major beach and eco-tourism destinations under the District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) will be restricted from Saturday.

The support of the local police is likely to be sought to ensure proper surveillance as part of the preventive measures in place to fight the pandemic.

The restrictions will be applicable to the beaches at Butt Road, Kozhikode South, Kappad, Beypore, besides Kozhikode Beach, Vadakara sand banks, Sarovaram biopark and other eco-tourism spots at Thusharagiri, Peruvannamoozhi, Vayalada, Arippara and Nambikulam.

There has been a huge drop in the number of visitors to these destinations after the confirmation of COVID-19 cases in different parts of Kerala.

Several public events in these locations have already been cancelled to comply with the State-level precautionary measures to contain the viral disease.

Tourism Department officials also asked all the major tourism operators and accommodation providers to be watchful of the situation and immediately report in case they notice any suspected travellers.

Overpricing of masks

Acting on complaints related to the unfair price hike of face masks, a joint squad of civil supplies officers and rationing inspectors conducted surprise checks in various wholesale surgical shops and pharmacies in Vadakara. Show-cause notices were issued to some of the shops which were found overcharging for the masks.

Vadakara taluk supply officials who conducted the flash inspection, said there were complaints that some of the shops had even charged ₹20 for a mask which was earlier sold at ₹6. Some of the retailers defended their act with a claim that the wholesale price of the product had been increased by the sellers, they said.