All set for school sports meet

It is that time of the year again when school students, teachers and the staff of the Education Department are getting busy involving themselves in arts and sports meets. With the completion of competitions at the sub-district level, the officials are all set for the district-level events.

To begin with, the three-day revenue district school sports meet will be held at the medical college ground here from October 14. According to E.K. Suresh Kumar, Deputy Director of Education, Mayor Thottathil Raveendran will inaugurate the event in which around 12,000 students are expected to participate. M.K. Raghavan, MP, and Deputy Mayor Meera Darshak will attend the valedictory function.

The district science drama competitions will be held at Chinmaya Mission School on October 19.

The State-level competition too is being held in the city this year, at the Tagore Centenary Hall on October 21.

The district science fair will be held on November 5 and 6 at Meenchanda Government High School, Ramakrishna Mission School, N.S.S. High School, and Government Vocational Higher Secondary School, Cheruvannur. The State fair will be held in the city from November 23 to 26.

Mr. Suresh Kumar said that the district youth festival would be held at Perambra from December 5 to 9. There would also be a short film competition for students.