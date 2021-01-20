All schools in State to turn disabled-friendly

Samagra Shiksha, Keralam, is launching a scheme to make all the schools in the State disabled-friendly in the coming days. A three-day workshop to devise it is going on in Kozhikode now.
According to a release, the plan is to have facilities for differently-abled students right from the school entrance to the washrooms. Boards, seats, tables, projectors, computers, among others, should suit their needs.
They should also be able to travel freely through the school premises. Ramps and railings, Braille sign boards, adapted toilets etc would be installed.
Labs and libraries would be modified so that students can choose books and handle the equipment without getting hurt.
The libraries would also have audio books and video teaching aids. Playgrounds too would be changed accordingly. Teachers would be trained and awareness would be created among students pursuing Bachelor of Education course, S.Y. Shooja, State programme officer, SSK, said.
