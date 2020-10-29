All policemen in Mukkom station quarantined

Eight personnel test positive for SARS-CoV-2

All policemen, including the Station House Officer, at the Mukkom police station were quarantined after seven of them tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Thursday. It is for the first time that all personnel in a local police station are being quarantined in the district.

Police officials from Thamarassery, Koduvally and Thiruvambady stations have been given additional charge to ensure uninterrupted functioning of the Mukkom station.

However, situation is not different in other rural and city stations too where personnel have been infected. The Armed Reserve camp of the Kozhikode Rural police had reported 49 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Recently, seven policemen at the Elathur police station too had been tested positive.

Considering the increasing number of COVID cases among policemen, the number of personnel who appear for station duty has been reduced to a great extent. Work-from-home option has been granted to many senior policemen considering their age and ailments.