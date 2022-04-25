All genders need space of their own, says Sheethal Shyam

Seminar on ‘Gender status and social justice’ held

Seminar on ‘Gender status and social justice’ held

Do our girls learn about their identity, their body, their power, or their conveniences, as they grow up? Even after proper education, are they capable of taking care of themselves? These questions by transgender activist Sheethal Shyam is towards Kerala society that boasts its progressiveness in all spheres. “This is the state where a group of women conducted rallies shouting that they were impure, as they menstruated and hence could not enter Sabarimala,” she said, pointing out how Kerala society was yet to come out of the constraints of male domination.

Speaking on ‘Gender status and social justice’ at a seminar organised as part of the first anniversary celebrations of the LDF government in Kozhikode on Monday, she said gender identity was not limited to males, females, or trangenders, but many others who might come up in the future as well. She explained in detail the differences between gender identities, sex, and sexuality and expressed the need for more awareness about them.

Coming down on ‘Night Walks’ organised by various organisations to establish women’s right over the night, she said it did not make a difference when women travelled together at night based on a premeditated plan, and that women needed freedom to travel alone at night. “We tell women not to travel after 6 p.m., not to wear clothes of their choice, who to marry and so on. We need to develop our society to a condition where at least our children are able to create a space of their own, irrespective of gender,” she observed.

Earlier, State Women’s Commission Chairperson P. Sathidevi criticised the aggressive and misogynic attitude of the younger generation, citing the rising incidents of attack on girls by jilted lovers. A former parliamentarian, she explained how difficult it was to get the Women’s Reservation Bill passed in the Rajya Sabha and criticised successive governments for not having the political will to get it passed in the Lok Sabha. “We have a right for 50% representation. But we are still begging for 30% reservation. No women’s organisation in the State has the courage to ask for 50% share,” she said.

District Social Justice Officer Asharaf Kavil was the moderator of the seminar. Child Development Project officers Saibunnissa and Roshni Raman were present.