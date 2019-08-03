‘All files on building permits will be cleared by Aug. 31’

Minister for Local Self-Governance A.C. Moideen has said that town planning adalats will be held in all local bodies by August 31 and all pending building permit applications will be cleared.

Lashing out at corrupt government officials after opening the Town Planning File Adalat of Kozhikode Corporation here on Saturday, the Minister said the adalats were a means to find simple solutions to issues that trouble common people, and not a means to encourage law violations.

He urged the officials not to cause unnecessary delays in applications that could be settled in just a couple of days. “You need not be mechanical. Just be practical and law-abiding while considering the applications”, he said.

Transport Minister A.K. Saseendran presided over the event.

As many as 172 pending applications were considered of which permit was sanctioned for 98.