Kozhikode

All exams of Calicut varsity postponed

Calicut University has postponed all examinations scheduled till November 2 after the Malappuram district authorities declared as containment zones the panchayats where the its campus is located.

In a release on Monday, the Controller of examinations said that the new dates for the examinations would be announced later.

Meanwhile, another release said that the offices situated on the university campus would not function until further orders.

However, essential services such as security, water and electricity, Pareeksha Bhavan, and the finance section would continue to function. Employees would have to work from home during the period. All the official meetings too have been postponed, the release said

