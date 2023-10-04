Alif Meem Award for Alankode Leelakrishnan

October 04, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

Poet Alankode Leelakrishnan has been honoured with the Alif Meem Award, instituted by the World Institute for Research in Advanced Science, an educational institution located within Markaz Knowledge City.

The award comprises a cash prize of ₹25,000, a certificate of recognition, and a memento. It will be given away to Leelakrishnan by A.P. Abdul Hakeem Azhari, Director of Markaz Knowledge City, during the Meem Poetry Festival, scheduled on Saturday.

A jury, composed of writers Veerankutty, K.E.N. Kunjahammed, and K.T. Soopy, choose to give the award to Leelakrishnan, in recognition of his poem titled “Al Ameen.”

