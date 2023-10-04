ADVERTISEMENT

Alif Meem Award for Alankode Leelakrishnan

October 04, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

The Hindu Bureau

Poet Alankode Leelakrishnan has been honoured with the Alif Meem Award, instituted by the World Institute for Research in Advanced Science, an educational institution located within Markaz Knowledge City.

The award comprises a cash prize of ₹25,000, a certificate of recognition, and a memento. It will be given away to Leelakrishnan by A.P. Abdul Hakeem Azhari, Director of Markaz Knowledge City, during the Meem Poetry Festival, scheduled on Saturday.

A jury, composed of writers Veerankutty, K.E.N. Kunjahammed, and K.T. Soopy, choose to give the award to Leelakrishnan, in recognition of his poem titled “Al Ameen.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US