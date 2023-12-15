Algerian citizen resumes journey with Good Samaritans’ support

December 15, 2023 01:13 am | Updated 01:13 am IST - Kozhikode

After a two-week long treatment at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital, Algerian citizen Chourag Aissia, who was stuck here following ill-health, left for Gokarna by train on Thursday evening. The 66-year old international tourist was given special care and travel assistance on the instructions of Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas.

Tourism department Deputy Director Sathyajith Sankar, project engineer Leneesh Thomas, District Tourism Promotion Council secretary T. Nikhil Das, circle inspector Benny Lalu, and members of a voluntary organisation that helped the tourist seek medical aid were present to see him off by Garib Rath Express.

“We offered him a free train ticket, travel bag, and other essential items for a comfortable journey. We were also ready to escort him, but he gently denied it and exuded confidence in travelling alone,” said Mr. Das. Mr. Aissia would be able to continue his travel across the country till his visa expired as there were no legal issues, he added.

Tourism department officials said the support of an interpreter, Effy Christy Cheriyan, specialised in teaching French at Providence Women’s College, Kozhikode, was very helpful in understanding his needs, medical condition, and travel plans. They also lauded efforts made by the voluntary organisation members to provide him timely treatment, food, and other services.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the police, the tourist who accidentally reached the city after visiting Karnataka was found suffering from short-term memory loss. He was hospitalised on December 1. He had no one by his side then except the volunteers who stepped in as Good Samaritans and helped him recover his lost travel bag with the support of the Railway Protection Force, they said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT