Alert issued in Kozhikode, more FLTCs to be set up

Heightened vigil: A policeman guards a road near Tali in Kozhikode after the area was declared a containment zone on Thursday.

KOZHIKODE

17 July 2020 01:02 IST

Authorities issue detailed guidelines; contributions invited for treatment centres

The Health Department has issued an alert in Kozhikode, a day after the district administration imposed restrictions against the backdrop of increasing number of COVID-19 cases here. The administration is also planning to set up more first-line treatment centres (FLTC) to treat asymptomatic persons and those with mild symptoms.

In a release on Thursday, the department issued guidelines for the people which include restrictions on venturing out of their homes and travel to other places. District Medical Officer V. Jayasree said that crowding of people should be avoided. Pregnant women, children, and senior citizens should remain at home. Wearing of face masks completely covering the nose and mouth is a must at public places and in offices, along with washing of hands. Social distancing norms should be followed at market places and where people visit in large numbers.

Children and the youth should avoid engaging in games and other activities in public places. Nobody other than volunteers and personnel engaged in emergency services should go out for work. Dr. Jayasree said that declaration of containment zones was a temporary step to stop the infection spreading to more people in areas where many patients have been tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. She urged the people to reduce human interaction to a minimum in such areas, including visits to the houses of neighbours and relatives.

Advertising

Advertising

Meanwhile, the district administration directed local bodies to identify buildings where more FLTCs could be set up. Right now, only two FLTCs, one at the Lakshadweep guest house in the city and the other at the National Institute of Technology-Calicut hostel at Chathamangalam, are functioning within the district. However, more number of cases, especially those through local transmission, are now being reported from Vadakara and nearby areas.

A release said that the buildings identified should be converted as treatment centres within a 48-hour notice. They can accommodate up to 5,000 persons. The articles needed there will be collected from the public. Those who wish to contribute should call 9745121244.