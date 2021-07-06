Alert in Kozhikode as test positivity rate stays above 10%

1,425 new COVID-19 cases; TPR above 20% in 16 local bodies

The Health Department has issued an alert in Kozhikode district in view of the rise in daily test positivity rate (TPR) of COVID-19 over the past one week.

District Medical Officer V. Jayasree said on Tuesday that Feroke, Naduvannur, and Chelannur had TPR above 30%. It was above 20% in 16 other local bodies, she said.

Dr. Jayasree said the misuse of the relaxations in restrictions would lead to a surge in fresh cases. People should take precautions as the Delta variant of the virus too had been detected in Kozhikode.

Dr. Jayasree said the daily TPR was above 10% for the past 10 days. It was 10.91% on June 27, 10.98% on June 28, 12.94% on June 29, 11.32% on June 30, 12.18% on July 1, 11.07% on July 2, 11.48% on July 3, 11.99% on July 4, 11.88% on July 5, and 12.07% on July 6.

Except two days, the total number of fresh cases was well above 1,000 on all days. As many as 1,425 people tested positive for the virus on Tuesday. The cases are going above the 1,400-mark after a gap of a month. It was on June 5 that 1,499 cases were reported from Kozhikode.

Of the fresh cases on Tuesday, 1,410 were due to local transmission of the infection and the source of 13 others was not known. Kozhikode Corporation accounted for 374 locally acquired infections, Feroke 59, Madavoor 49, and Chelannur and Koyilandy 41 each. As many as 1,002 people recovered from the infection. A total of 12,057 samples were tested. The active caseload surged to 13,338.

Oxygen support

The Malabar Chamber of Commerce has donated oxygen support to two wards at the Government General Hospital, Kozhikode. Minister for Public Works and Tourism P.A. Mohamed Riyas opened the facility, set up following the request of the district administration.