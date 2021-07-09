Alert against Zika virus in Kozhikode

KOZHIKODE

09 July 2021 19:36 IST

DMO calls for vigil as infection has been confirmed in State

District Medical Officer V. Jayasree has called for vigil against Zika virus, as the infection has been confirmed in the State.

Zika is a contagious disease spread by Aedes species of mosquito and is characterised by fever, headache, body pain, joint pain, red eyes and rashes on the skin. Pregnant women infected by the virus are likely to deliver children with microcephaly (abnormally small head). Other infected people are likely to suffer from Guillain-Barre syndrome (a condition in which the immune system attacks the nerves).

Besides bite from infected mosquitoes, the infection may spread through blood transmission and sexual intercourse. As there is no vaccination or treatment protocol for the disease, taking precautions against getting infected is the only solution.

As Aedes mosquitoes bite during the day time, it has been advised to take individual safety measures. Destroying sources of mosquito breeding such as open coconut shells, plastic covers, vessels, flower pots, unused tyres and areca leaves is necessary while attention should be paid to trays of refrigerators, coolers and indoor planters.

The District Medical Officer urged the public to observe every Sunday as dry day to eliminate sources of mosquitoes at homes. People have been told to approach the nearest health centre if they showed symptoms of Zika.