Alert against monkeypox in Kozhikode
Those who have symptoms such as fever, severe headache, backpain, muscle pain, swollen neck, and fatigue should seek treatment
The District Medical Officer has issued an alert against monkeypox after the first case in the country was reported in the State.
A release said on Saturday that the virus spreads from animals to humans. Those who have symptoms such as fever, severe headache, backpain, muscle pain, swollen neck, and fatigue should seek treatment.
People could get infected through contact with body fluids of infected rats, squirrels, and monkeys.
