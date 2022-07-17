Alert against monkeypox in Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau July 17, 2022 05:40 IST

Representational image. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Those who have symptoms such as fever, severe headache, backpain, muscle pain, swollen neck, and fatigue should seek treatment

The District Medical Officer has issued an alert against monkeypox after the first case in the country was reported in the State. A release said on Saturday that the virus spreads from animals to humans. Those who have symptoms such as fever, severe headache, backpain, muscle pain, swollen neck, and fatigue should seek treatment. People could get infected through contact with body fluids of infected rats, squirrels, and monkeys.



